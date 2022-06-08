Chinese Maritime Transport : Announcement of the record date for distribution of cash dividend
06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:32:16
Subject
Announcement of the record date for distribution
of cash dividend
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$529,258,709 cash dividend for common stock. (NT$2.68 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/13
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/14
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/15
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/19
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/19
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/08
