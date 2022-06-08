Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2612   TW0002612009

CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.

(2612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
55.00 TWD   -0.72%
04:52aCHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : Announcement of the record date for distribution of cash dividend
PU
05/30CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : On behalf of major subsidiaries ASSOCIATED TRANSPORT INC. distribution of cash dividend
PU
05/12Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese Maritime Transport : Announcement of the record date for distribution of cash dividend

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 16:32:16
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for distribution
of cash dividend
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$529,258,709 cash dividend for common stock. (NT$2.68 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/13
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/14
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/15
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/19
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/19
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/08

Disclaimer

CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 554 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 1 038 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 957 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 862 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,6%
Managers and Directors
S. C. Tai General Manager & Director
Man Hung Yeh Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shih Hsiao Peng Chairman
Shih Sheng Lai Independent Director
Kuo Liang Chao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.-5.82%368
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.1.40%25 908
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.14.22%8 209
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.39.79%3 254
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA31.13%3 028
COSTAMARE INC.15.10%1 801