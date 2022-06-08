Chinese Maritime Transport : Announcement of the record date for distribution of cash dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/08 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: NT$529,258,709 cash dividend for common stock. (NT$2.68 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/13 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/14 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/15 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/19 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/19 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/08