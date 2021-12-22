Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2612   TW0002612009

CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.

(2612)
  Report
Chinese Maritime Transport : On behalf of major subsidiaries CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT (HONG KONG), LIMITED. distribution of cash dividend

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 16:02:50
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiaries
CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT (HONG KONG), LIMITED.
distribution of cash dividend
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Board announced its resolution to distribute cash dividend in the amount
of USD 4,600,000�C
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 131 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2020 329 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2020 4 340 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 185 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. C. Tai General Manager & Director
Man Hung Yeh Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shih Hsiao Peng Chairman
Shih Sheng Lai Independent Director
Kuo Liang Chao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.74.79%438
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.247.67%26 366
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 009
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-16.05%2 466
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED241.51%2 221
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA95.43%2 116