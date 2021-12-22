Chinese Maritime Transport : On behalf of major subsidiaries CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT (HONG KONG), LIMITED. distribution of cash dividend
12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Time of announcement
16:02:50
Subject
On behalf of major subsidiaries
CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT (HONG KONG), LIMITED.
distribution of cash dividend
Date of events
2021/12/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Board announced its resolution to distribute cash dividend in the amount
of USD 4,600,000�C
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:10 UTC.