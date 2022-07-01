Chinese Maritime Transport : On behalf of major subsidiaries Chinese Maritime Transport(Hong Kong),Ltd.announced director changes.
07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
Time of announcement
18:03:01
Subject
On behalf of major subsidiaries
Chinese Maritime Transport(Hong Kong),Ltd.announced
director changes.
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:JOU, Mou-Haur
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chinese Maritime Transport(Hong Kong),Ltd. director
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:retire
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:20%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:08 UTC.