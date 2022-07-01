Chinese Maritime Transport : On behalf of major subsidiaries Chinese Maritime Transport(S) Pte. Ltd.announced director changes.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:JOU, Mou-Haur 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chinese Maritime Transport(S) Pte. Ltd. director 5.Title and name of the new position holder:HSU David 6.Resume of the new position holder: Associated Transport Inc. President 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:retire 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:25% 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None