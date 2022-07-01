Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2612   TW0002612009

CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.

(2612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
42.00 TWD   -2.67%
06/30CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : On behalf of subsidiary CMTHK announcement of new loans extended to CVTR exceeding 2% of the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements.
PU
06/28CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : On behalf of major subsidiaries Chinese Maritime Transport(S) Pte. Ltd. distribution of cash dividend
PU
06/27CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : On behalf of major subsidiaries CHINA PRIDE SHIPPING LIMITED distribution of cash dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese Maritime Transport : On behalf of major subsidiaries Chinese Maritime Transport(S) Pte. Ltd.announced director changes.

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 18:04:36
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiaries
Chinese Maritime Transport(S) Pte. Ltd.announced director
changes.
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:JOU, Mou-Haur
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chinese Maritime Transport(S) Pte. Ltd. director
5.Title and name of the new position holder:HSU David
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Associated Transport Inc. President
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:retire
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:25%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 554 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2021 1 038 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 957 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 294 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Technical analysis trends CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. C. Tai General Manager & Director
Man Hung Yeh Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shih Hsiao Peng Chairman
Shih Sheng Lai Independent Director
Kuo Liang Chao Independent Director
