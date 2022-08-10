Chinese Maritime Transport : The Board of Directors approved the restatement 2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,215,308
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):729,679
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):501,950
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):412,098
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):366,100
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):369,746
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.87
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19,846,963
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,810,437
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):11,022,687
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.