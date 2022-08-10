Chinese Maritime Transport : The Board of Directors approved the restatement 2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/10 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,215,308 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):729,679 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):501,950 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):412,098 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):366,100 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):369,746 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.87 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19,846,963 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):8,810,437 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):11,022,687 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.