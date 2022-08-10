Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2612   TW0002612009

CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.

(2612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
39.70 TWD   +0.25%
06:10aCHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : The Board of Directors approved the restatement 2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements.
PU
06:10aCHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : Announce the company's acquisition of reinvested equity
PU
08/04CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : On behalf of subsidiary CMTHK announcement of new loans extended to CMTS exceeding 2% of the Company's net worth on the latest financial statements.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese Maritime Transport : The Board of Directors approved the restatement 2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements.

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 17:55:51
Subject 
 The Board of Directors approved the restatement
2022 second quarter consolidated financial statements.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,215,308
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):729,679
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):501,950
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):412,098
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):366,100
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):369,746
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.87
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19,846,963
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,810,437
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):11,022,687
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 426 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2022 358 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 840 M 261 M 261 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,70 TWD
Average target price 38,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
S. C. Tai General Manager & Director
Man Hung Yeh Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shih Hsiao Peng Chairman
Shih Sheng Lai Independent Director
Kuo Liang Chao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.-32.02%261
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-26.32%18 491
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-12.83%6 147
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA26.19%2 776
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.14.69%2 670
DANAOS CORPORATION1.89%1 562