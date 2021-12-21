Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Chinese People Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    681   BMG2112G1087

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(681)
China puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions

12/21/2021
The flags of the United States and China fly in Boston

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry spokesman said four people from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese people and entities on Dec. 10.

The sanctioned individuals' assets in China will also be frozen, Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing on Tuesday in Beijing.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 330 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2020 144 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net cash 2020 491 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 358 M 56,1 M 56,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,3%
Chinese People Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fang Yi Fan Managing Director & Executive Director
Shi Kang Mo Chairman
Jun Min Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Yun Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Ming Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.00%56
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.52%250 458
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.58%219 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD14.71%190 973
BP PLC26.88%83 817
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.32%74 485