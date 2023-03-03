Advanced search
    681   BMG2112G1087

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(681)
03:08:14 2023-03-03 am EST
0.0380 HKD   -2.56%
China to enhance credit management in financial sector

03/03/2023 | 04:23am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will guide its banks and financial institutions to further strengthen credit management, including excessive lending and debt evasion, the country's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

Qualified banks and institutions are encouraged to set up a joint credit committee through which information on debt evasion by corporations would be shared, and such behaviours be resolutely cracked down on, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a notice on its website.

"Reasonable financing will be provided based on prudent assessment to avoid excessive lending," the regulator said.

Banks and financial institutions should not relax risk management requirements to win customers, CBIRC added.

China vowed to deepen the reform in the financial sector to better serve its small firms, Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told a news conference. 

The CPPCC, the country's top political advisory body, is due to kick off its annual meeting this weekend as the National People's Congress, the nation's legislature, separately gathers for its yearly session. 

(Reporting by Tang Ziyi and Ryan Woo; Writing by Meg ShenEditing by David Goodman and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 732 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2021 168 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net cash 2021 458 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 307 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fang Yi Fan Managing Director & Executive Director
Shi Kang Mo Chairman
Jun Min Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Yun Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Ming Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.88%44
ENERGY TRANSFER LP7.75%39 580
SNAM S.P.A.0.93%16 344
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.71%8 717
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-8.16%4 867
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-7.91%2 650