China will deepen financial system reform: top political advisory body
03/03/2023 | 04:09am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will deepen the reform of its financial system, said Guo Weimin, the spokesperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, at a news conference on Friday.
China will also guide financial institutions to better serve small firms, innovation and development, Guo added.
