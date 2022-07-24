Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Chinese People Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    681   BMG2112G1087

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(681)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  09:20 2022-07-24 pm EDT
0.0590 HKD    0.00%
07/24Chinese woman seeking to freeze her eggs loses court case
RE
07/24China launches second space station module, Wentian
RE
07/14Analysis: China makes tweaks, but tough COVID policy still drags on economy
RE
Chinese woman seeking to freeze her eggs loses court case

07/24/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Teresa Xu speaks to a police officer outside Chaoyang People's Court after a court hearing in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - An unmarried woman in China has lost a court challenge seeking to freeze her eggs, highlighting concerns about a lack of technology options for Chinese people who consider delaying parenthood.

Teresa Xu, now 34, sued a Beijing hospital in December 2019, accusing it of violating her rights by refusing to freeze her eggs due to her marital status, in a landmark case of a Chinese woman fighting for her reproductive rights.

It is difficult for healthy women in China to access assisted-birth technology to delay their childbearing. National rules allow such methods only for medical issues, such as treating infertility or preserving the fertility of people before going through certain therapies.

The Chaoyang District People's Court in Beijing ruled last week there was no clear law on the specific application of assisted reproductive technologies in China, while saying they must be provided for medical purposes, according to a copy of the decision verified by Reuters on Sunday.

Xu said she was "angry" about the July 18 verdict and planned to appeal.

"It's a small, temporary setback," she said in a video on the WeChat social media platform after receiving the ruling on Friday. "But I still believe that single Chinese women's reproductive rights will improve and advance."

The court dismissed Xu's claim in its entirety.

Her challenge cited two Chinese provinces that have eased certain barriers for single women to access some assisted birth technology and a statement by the national authorities that China's laws do not deny single women's right of birth. But the court found these did not establish that the Chinese health authority allows egg freezing for non-medical reasons.

Xu visited the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital in November 2018, wanting to freeze her eggs while she focussed on her career as a writer on gender issues, she said when she launched her case the next year.

The hospital argued that egg freezing has various health risks and that delayed pregnancy or single motherhood may lead to other social problems, the court decision said. The hospital said it would reject any request to freeze eggs simply to delay parenthood.

The hospital did not immediately respond on Monday to a Reuters request for comment.

Xu, from the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, said that on her first visit to the hospital for a checkup, the doctor asked her marital status and urged her to have a child right away, rather than freezing her eggs.

On her second visit, the doctor told her she could not proceed any further, she said.

Xu said she considered illegal clinics in China but decided against the idea, and that going abroad for such services was too expensive for her.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Roxanne Liu; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)

By Martin Quin Pollard and Roxanne Liu


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 732 M - -
Net income 2021 168 M - -
Net cash 2021 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 527 M 67,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chinese People Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fang Yi Fan Managing Director & Executive Director
Shi Kang Mo Chairman
Jun Min Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Yun Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Ming Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED18.00%67
ENERGY TRANSFER LP24.54%31 627
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP13.17%6 481
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.6.61%4 948
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-33.27%2 986
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.99%805