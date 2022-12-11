Advanced search
    681   BMG2112G1087

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(681)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-09 am EST
0.0320 HKD    0.00%
Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's ashes are scattered at mouth of Yangtze River

12/11/2022 | 07:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: Memorial meeting for former Chinese President Jiang Zemin in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The ashes of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin were scattered into the sea at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.

A special plane carrying the ashes circled and flew slowly over the capital Beijing on Sunday morning, bidding farewell to the place where he had devoted himself to the cause of the Communist Party and the country, it said.

Jiang, who led the country for a decade of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 96.

After arriving in Shanghai, the ashes were taken by hearse to the Wusong military port. Then Jiang's relatives escorted the ashes aboard the Yangzhou, a Chinese People's Liberation Army warship which was named after Jiang's hometown Yangzhou, Xinhua said.

At the mouth of the Yangtze River, Jiang's widow Wang Yeping and other relatives, as well as Cai Qi, a senior Communist Party member, slowly scattered Jiang's ashes and colourful flower petals to the river and sea, it said.

"Comrade Jiang Zemin devoted his life unreservedly to the motherland and the people," Xinhua said.

At a memorial service for Jiang on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping paid tribute to the former leader for ensuring the Communist Party's survival from "political storms" and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernise the country's economy.

Under Jiang, China weathered the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001 and won the bid to host the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 732 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2021 168 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2021 458 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 255 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chinese People Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fang Yi Fan Managing Director & Executive Director
Shi Kang Mo Chairman
Jun Min Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Yun Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Ming Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-36.00%37
ENERGY TRANSFER LP42.16%35 270
SNAM S.P.A.-8.04%17 216
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP39.99%8 017
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.17.34%5 447
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-31.53%3 076