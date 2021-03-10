Chinlink International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINLINK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 普匯中金國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0997)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

THE NEW AGREEMENTS

On 10 March 2021, Chinlink Guarantee (an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Customer entered into the New Guarantee Agreement and New Consultancy Services Agreement, pursuant to which Chinlink Guarantee agreed to guarantee the settlement by the Customer of the obligation under a bank loan agreement entered into by the Customer (as the borrower) and a bank (as the lender) in the PRC with principal amount of RMB4.5 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5.36 million) for a period of twelve months and to provide management consultancy services in respect of logistics system appraisal for a period of twelve months to the Customer. During the twelve months period immediately prior to entering into the New Agreements, the Group had entered into the Previous Transactions with the Customer.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The entering into of the New Agreements on their own does not exceed 5% of any of the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules. However, when aggregating the Previous Transactions with the New Agreements, it will result in certain percentage ratios exceeding 5% but below 25%, and hence the entering into of the Previous Transactions together with the New Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

During the twelve months period immediately prior to entering into the New Agreements, the Group had entered into the Previous Transactions with the Customer.

During the twelve months period immediately prior to entering into the New Agreements, the Group had entered into the Previous Transactions with the Customer. Details of the Previous

Transactions are set out in the paragraph headed "Previous Transactions" below.

Other details of the New Guarantee Agreement and the New Consultancy Services Agreement are set out below.

The New Guarantee Agreement

Date

10 March 2021

Parties

(i) Chinlink Guarantee; and

(ii) the Customer.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the Customer and its ultimate beneficial owners, i.e. 楊春民(Yang Chun Min#, who owns 90% equity interests of the Customer) and the individual Guarantor, are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons; and (ii) the Customer is principally engaged in trading of steel materials in the PRC.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the New Guarantee Agreement, Chinlink Guarantee agreed to guarantee the settlement by the Customer of the obligation under a bank loan agreement entered into by the Customer (as the borrower) and a bank (as the lender) in the PRC with principal amount of RMB4.5 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5.36 million).

Terms of the guarantee

The guarantee services shall commence from 10 March 2021 and end on 9 March 2022. In respect of the above arrangements, Chinlink Guarantee shall charge the Customer a guarantee fee of RMB45,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$53,595) which is payable by twelve equal instalments of approximately RMB3,750 each (equivalent to approximately HK$4,466).

Counter-guarantee

The obligation of the Customer under the New Guarantee Agreement is secured by (i) a personal guarantee granted by the Individual Guarantor; and (ii) a corporate guarantee granted by the Corporate Guarantor, in favour of Chinlink Guarantee.

The New Consultancy Services Agreement

Date

10 March 2021

Parties

(i) Chinlink Guarantee; and

(ii) the Customer.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the New Consultancy Services Agreement, Chinlink Guarantee agreed to provide management consultancy services in respect of logistics system appraisal to the Customer.

Terms of the consultancy services

The consultancy services shall commence from 10 March 2021 and end on 9 March 2022. In respect of the above arrangements, Chinlink Guarantee shall charge the Customer a consultancy services fee of RMB270,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$321,570) which is payable by twelve equal instalments of RMB22,500 each (equivalent to approximately HK$26,798).

PREVIOUS TRANSACTIONS

During the twelve months period immediately prior to entering into the New Agreements, the Group had entered into the Previous Transactions with the Customer which consist of:

(i) the Old Guarantee Agreement, pursuant to which the Group provided guarantee in favour of the Customer on certain bank loan between the Customer and a bank in the PRC;

(ii) the Old Consultancy Services Agreement, pursuant to which the Group provided management consultancy services to the Customer; and

(iii) the Entrusted Loan Agreement in relation to an entrusted loan arrangement between the Customer, the Group and the Administrative Agent.

REASONS FOR THE NEW AGREEMENTS

The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property investment, trading, provision of financial guarantee services, financial advisory services and logistics services in the PRC and Hong Kong.

Chinlink Guarantee is currently an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company principally engaged in the provision of financing guarantee services, provision of consultancy services and provision of entrusted loans in the PRC. the New Agreements are entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the New Agreements were negotiated among Chinlink Guarantee and the Customer on an arm's length basis with reference to prevailing market rates and terms for similar financial guarantee arrangements and the scope of services providing to the Customer under the impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 outbreak.

Taking the above into account, the Board is of the view that the terms of the New Agreements are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the transactions contemplated thereunder are in the interest of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The entering into of the New Agreements on their own does not exceed 5% of any of the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules. However, when aggregating the Previous Transactions with the New Agreements, it will result in certain percentage ratios exceeding 5% but below 25%, and hence the entering into of the Previous Transactions together with the New Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The English translation of Chinese names marked with "#" in this announcement, where indicated, is included for identification purpose only, and should not be regarded as the official English translation of such Chinese names.

