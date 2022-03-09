Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Chino Commercial Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCBC   US16957L1026

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP

(CCBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chino Commercial Bancorp : Audited Financial Statements

03/09/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 and 2020

Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary

eidebailly.com

Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary

Table of Contents

December 31, 2021 and 2020

Independent Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................................

1

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition...................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Statements of Net Income...............................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ...............................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................................................................

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.........................................................................................................

8

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Board of Directors

Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary

Chino, California

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary, which comprise the consolidated statements of financial condition as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of net income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for years then ended, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary, and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

What inspires you, inspires us. | eidebailly.com

25231 Paseo De Alicia, Ste. 100 | Laguna Hills, CA 92653-4615| T 949.768.0833 | F 949.768.8408 | EOE

1

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.

Laguna Hills, California

February 23, 2022

2

Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$ 135,593,445

$

58,075,217

Cash and cash equivalents

135,593,445

58,075,217

Investment securities available for sale (note 2)

40,270,538

32,370,042

Investment securities held to maturity (note 2)

12,435,291

18,626,525

Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of

$3,888,480 in 2021, and $3,271,921 in 2020, (note 4)

170,876,382

190,714,242

Stock investments, restricted, at cost (note 3)

2,045,200

1,554,200

Fixed assets, net (note 5)

5,897,342

6,145,711

Accrued interest receivable

877,104

1,013,732

Bank owned life insurance

7,871,339

4,721,232

Other assets

2,647,812

1,618,717

Total assets

$ 378,514,453

$

314,839,618

Liabilities

Deposits (note 7)

Noninterest-bearing

$ 195,274,304

$

145,433,815

Interest-bearing

123,604,881

112,277,985

Total deposits

318,879,185

257,711,800

Federal Home Loan Bank advances (note 8)

15,000,000

25,000,000

Subordinated debt (note 8)

10,000,000

-

Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust (note 9)

3,093,000

3,093,000

Accrued interest payable

130,327

137,487

Other liabilities

1,817,705

1,674,150

Total liabilities

348,920,217

287,616,437

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities (notes 13 and 14)

-

-

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized

and 2,676,799 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

10,502,557

10,502,557

Retained earnings

19,556,872

16,428,258

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - unrecognized

(loss) gain on available for sale, net of taxes of $(182,258) in

2021 and $114,545 in 2020

(465,193)

292,366

Total shareholders' equity

29,594,236

27,223,181

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 378,514,453

$

314,839,618

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chino Commercial Bancorp published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 17:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
12:52pCHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Audited Financial Statements
PU
01/21Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 19% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
01/21Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 19% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
01/21Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/21Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
2021CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Reports 8% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
2021Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 34% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
2021Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Chino Commercial Bancorp Announces Completion of $10 Million Subordinated Note Offering
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,6 M - -
Net income 2021 3,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,7 M 34,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 -6,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Chino Commercial Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dann H. Bowman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melinda M. Milincu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bernard J. Wolfswinkel Chairman
Jeanette L. Young Secretary & Independent Director
Linda M. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP0.00%35
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269