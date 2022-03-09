Chino Commercial Bancorp : Audited Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Board of Directors

Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary

Chino, California

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary, which comprise the consolidated statements of financial condition as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of net income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for years then ended, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary, and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

