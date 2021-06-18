Chinook Therapeutics : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective as of June 15, 2021, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into a sublease agreement (the 'Sublease') with Wireless Advocates, LLC (the 'Sublessor'), for approximately 25,903 square feet, located at 400 Fairview Avenue, Seattle, WA (the 'Premises'). The Company expects to use the Premises as its new corporate headquarters. The commencement date for the Sublease is July 1, 2021, and it will expire on April 30, 2026. The Sublease is subordinate to the lease agreement, effective May 13, 2015, as amended, between the Sublessor and 400 Fairview LLC (the 'Landlord'). The aggregate estimated base rent payments due over the term of the Sublease is approximately $5.5 million.

The Company will post a security deposit of approximately $324,000 in the form of a letter of credit, which is subject to use by the Sublessor under certain circumstances, per the terms of the Sublease. The Sublease contains customary provisions requiring the Company to pay its pro rata share of operating expenses and certain taxes, assessments and fees related to the Premises and provisions allowing the Sublessor to terminate the Sublease upon the termination of the lease with the Landlord or if the Company fails to remedy a breach of certain of its obligations within specified time periods.

The foregoing description of the Sublease is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Sublease, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

The information set forth above in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K regarding the Sublease is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.