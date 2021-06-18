Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDNY   US16961L1061

CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KDNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinook Therapeutics : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/18/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective as of June 15, 2021, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into a sublease agreement (the 'Sublease') with Wireless Advocates, LLC (the 'Sublessor'), for approximately 25,903 square feet, located at 400 Fairview Avenue, Seattle, WA (the 'Premises'). The Company expects to use the Premises as its new corporate headquarters. The commencement date for the Sublease is July 1, 2021, and it will expire on April 30, 2026. The Sublease is subordinate to the lease agreement, effective May 13, 2015, as amended, between the Sublessor and 400 Fairview LLC (the 'Landlord'). The aggregate estimated base rent payments due over the term of the Sublease is approximately $5.5 million.

The Company will post a security deposit of approximately $324,000 in the form of a letter of credit, which is subject to use by the Sublessor under certain circumstances, per the terms of the Sublease. The Sublease contains customary provisions requiring the Company to pay its pro rata share of operating expenses and certain taxes, assessments and fees related to the Premises and provisions allowing the Sublessor to terminate the Sublease upon the termination of the lease with the Landlord or if the Company fails to remedy a breach of certain of its obligations within specified time periods.

The foregoing description of the Sublease is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Sublease, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

The information set forth above in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K regarding the Sublease is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.

Disclaimer

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. . published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
06:13aCHINOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:07aCHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
06/09CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submiss..
AQ
06/09CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Promotes Tom Frohlich to Operating Chief, Andrew King to..
MT
06/09Chinook Therapeutics Announces Promotions of Tom Frohlich to Chief Operating ..
GL
06/08Chinook Therapeutics Presents BION-1301 Interim Phase 1/2 Data in Patients wi..
GL
05/25Chinook Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Featuring BION-1301 ..
GL
05/14CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 ..
PU
05/13Chinook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Health..
GL
05/13CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS  : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Chinook Therapeutics to ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,55 M - -
Net income 2021 -140 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 714 M 714 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1 088x
EV / Sales 2022 3 393x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,71 $
Last Close Price 16,00 $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric L. Dobmeier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hands Claude Bjerkholt Chief Financial Officer
Alan Glicklich Chief Medical Officer
Andrew King Chief Scientific Officer
Tom Frohlich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.88%714
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.38%84 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.14%61 728
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS10.95%55 507
BIONTECH SE162.76%51 734
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.30%48 760