CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KDNY)
Chinook Therapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (CKD3) Summit

02/23/2021 | 08:15am EST
Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine, Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., to Present on Atrasentan and Participate in Expert Panel Discussion on Executing Precision Medicine in Clinical Trials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine, will present on behalf of Chinook at the 3rd Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (CKD3) Summit. Dr. King will deliver a presentation titled “Selective ETA receptor antagonist atrasentan for the treatment of primary glomerular diseases” on Thursday, March 4th at 10:00 am EST. Dr. King will also participate in a panel discussion on executing precision medicine in clinical trials on Wednesday, March 3rd at 2:45 pm EST.

The 3rd Annual CKD3 Summit is a unique virtual conference being held March 2 – 4, 2021 that will bring together key opinion leaders and stakeholders in kidney disease to identify and discuss topics pertaining to drug development from discovery through regulatory approval. For more information, please visit the CKD3 Summit website located at https://ckd3-summit.com/.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investors@chinooktx.com
media@chinooktx.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -55,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 675 M 675 M -
EV / Sales 2020 61,6x
EV / Sales 2021 949x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,33 $
Last Close Price 16,00 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 89,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric L. Dobmeier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hands Claude Bjerkholt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan Glicklich Chief Medical Officer
William Mariner Greenman Independent Director
Michelle Griffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.88%675
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.49%80 364
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.76%59 353
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.05%55 881
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.64%47 967
BEIGENE, LTD.27.47%30 126
