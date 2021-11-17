Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference – presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 22 nd to December 2 nd .





– presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 22 to December 2 . 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – fireside chat on Tuesday, November 30th at 4:45 pm EST



Chinook will participate in 1x1 meetings through Evercore ISI on Tuesday, November 30th and Wednesday, December 1st and through Piper Sandler on Thursday, December 2nd.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

