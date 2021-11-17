Log in
    KDNY   US16961L1061

CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KDNY)
  Report
Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference – presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 22nd to December 2nd.

  • 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – fireside chat on Tuesday, November 30th at 4:45 pm EST

Chinook will participate in 1x1 meetings through Evercore ISI on Tuesday, November 30th and Wednesday, December 1st and through Piper Sandler on Thursday, December 2nd.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investors@chinooktx.com
media@chinooktx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,39 M - -
Net income 2021 -146 M - -
Net cash 2021 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 895 M 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1 390x
EV / Sales 2022 4 944x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Eric L. Dobmeier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hands Claude Bjerkholt Chief Financial Officer
Alan Glicklich Chief Medical Officer
Andrew King Chief Scientific Officer
Tom Frohlich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.3.34%1 013
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.81%84 295
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.04%67 724
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.63%63 136
BIONTECH SE207.26%60 496
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.31%47 510