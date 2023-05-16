Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDNY   US16961L1061

CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KDNY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32:26 2023-05-16 pm EDT
21.96 USD   -6.18%
12:54pChinook shares down about 6%, paring steep loss after Muddy Waters reveals short position in drugmaker
08:01aChinook Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Ionis to Develop Antisense Therapy for Rare, Severe Chronic Kidney Disease
05/10Transcript : Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2023 11:20 AM
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Chinook shares down about 6%, paring steep loss after Muddy Waters reveals short position in drugmaker

05/16/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) -

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc tumbled 18% and then pared losses on Tuesday after short-seller Muddy Waters said it was "highly unlikely" that the company's treatment for chronic kidney disease would receive U.S. regulatory approval.

The stock was last down 6.77% at $21.815 a share. But immediately after Muddy Waters announced its short position, a bet the stock would decline, Chinook shares fell as low as $19.20, down 18% from the $23.40 close on Monday. Other healthcare stocks also fell.

Muddy Waters said Chinook's drug atrasentan has been shown to be harmful to patients’ cardiovascular health and that is was not producing the desired effect on chronic kidney disease.

There are six analysts with "buy" recommendations for Chinook, according to Refinitiv data. Antonia Borovina, an analyst at Bloom Burton Securities in Toronto, declined to comment as she had not yet fully read the Muddy Waters report.

Previously, Bloom Burton had said previously there was a 70% probability the FDA approves Chinook's atrasentan. The firm has a "buy" recommendation and a price target of $51 on the stock.

There was no immediate comment from Seattle-based Chinook.

The company earlier on Monday announced a partnership with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to develop and commercialize a therapy for antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), a rare, severe chronic kidney disease. (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC. -6.20% 21.965 Delayed Quote.-10.69%
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -1.42% 35.695 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,42 M - -
Net income 2023 -239 M - -
Net cash 2023 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 564 M 1 564 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2 555x
EV / Sales 2024 94,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,40 $
Average target price 36,58 $
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric L. Dobmeier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Hands Claude Bjerkholt Chief Financial Officer
Andrew King Chief Scientific Officer
Tom Frohlich Chief Operating Officer
Srinivas Akkaraju Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.-10.69%1 564
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.73%89 795
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.17%80 436
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.78%29 105
GENMAB A/S-1.97%27 441
BIONTECH SE-28.17%26 003
