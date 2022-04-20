Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Chiome Bioscience Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4583   JP3205350006

CHIOME BIOSCIENCE INC.

(4583)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 11:53:44 pm EDT
181.00 JPY    0.00%
04/20CHIOME BIOSCIENCE : Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.
PU
03/24Chiome Bioscience Publishes Research on Tribody Technology
MT
03/24CHIOME BIOSCIENCE : Release of Research Publication using Tribody Technology onto Cancer Immunotherapy from Chiome Bioscience in collaboration with Ceinge
PU
Summary 
Summary

Chiome Bioscience : Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.

04/20/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
April 21, 2022

Company: Chiome Bioscience Inc.

Representative: Shigeru Kobayashi, President & CEO

(Code: 4583, Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth)

Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.

Chiome Bioscience Inc.("Chiome") announced today that it has received a notification from Fujirebio Inc. ("Fujirebio") regarding the commencement of sales of a diagnostic kit "LUMIPULSE Presto iTACT® Tacrolimus) " in Japan that employs a specific antibody obtained using Chiome's ADLib® system.

The diagnostic kit was developed by Fujirebio through its research work on antibody for diagnostic use conducted under the Licensing & Collaborative Research and Development Agreement relating to the Chiome's ADLib® system executed by both parties on September 30, 2010. This product is the third achievemnet resulted from the collaboration, the first one is the diagnostic kit for Vitamin D, and the second one is for aldosterone.

Chiome will receive royalties on the product sales based on the agreement concluded between the two companies, but it has little impact on the financial performance in the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022.

Inquiries

Chiome Bioscience Inc. Investor Relations E-mail:ir@chiome.co.jp

Disclaimer

Chiome Bioscience Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
