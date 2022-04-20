Chiome Bioscience : Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.

April 21, 2022

Company: Chiome Bioscience Inc.

Representative: Shigeru Kobayashi, President & CEO

(Code: 4583, Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth)

Announcement of Launch of a Diagnostic Kit by Fujirebio Inc.

Chiome Bioscience Inc.("Chiome") announced today that it has received a notification from Fujirebio Inc. ("Fujirebio") regarding the commencement of sales of a diagnostic kit "LUMIPULSE Presto iTACT® Tacrolimus) " in Japan that employs a specific antibody obtained using Chiome's ADLib® system.

The diagnostic kit was developed by Fujirebio through its research work on antibody for diagnostic use conducted under the Licensing & Collaborative Research and Development Agreement relating to the Chiome's ADLib® system executed by both parties on September 30, 2010. This product is the third achievemnet resulted from the collaboration, the first one is the diagnostic kit for Vitamin D, and the second one is for aldosterone.

Chiome will receive royalties on the product sales based on the agreement concluded between the two companies, but it has little impact on the financial performance in the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022.

【Inquiries】

Chiome Bioscience Inc. Investor Relations E-mail:ir@chiome.co.jp