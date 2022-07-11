Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chiome Bioscience Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4583   JP3205350006

CHIOME BIOSCIENCE INC.

(4583)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
172.00 JPY   -1.71%
02:24aCHIOME BIOSCIENCE : Service agreement with option contract with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
PU
07/04CHIOME BIOSCIENCE : First patient in of cancer therapeutic antibody CBA-1535 in a Phase 1 clinical trial
PU
07/04Chiome Bioscience Inc. Announces First Patient in of Cancer Therapeutic Antibody CBA-1535 in A Phase 1 Clinical Trial
CI
Chiome Bioscience : Service agreement with option contract with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
July 11, 2022

Company: Chiome Bioscience Inc.

Representative: Shigeru Kobayashi, President & CEO

(Code: 4583, Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth)

Service agreement with option contract with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Chiome Bioscience Inc. announced today that entrustment agreement has been concluded with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Under this agreement, therapeutic antibody will be prepared with our ADLib- system, Chiome's antibody generation technology.

The duration of this agreement is for 1 year. Under this agreement, Chiome Bioscience will be getting paid by running the ADLib-system to generate antibody against therapeutic target and the affinity maturation. The target of interest is provided by Rohto Pharmaceutical.

In case if the candidate antibody proceeds to the commercialize and developmental stages, Rhoto Pharmaceutical may exercise the option agreement by signing a lisence agreement. The duration of option agreement is for 5 years, starting from the completion of tasks under this agreement. We will announce the exercise of option agreement in a timely manner.

This conclusion expects only minor impact on the financial performance in the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022.

About Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. (https://www.rohto.co.jp/company/profile/)

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is founded on 1899 and has grown as a leading company in the field of OTC medicine including eye drop and skincare. The company advocates "Connect for Well-being" as managing vision 2030, being merchandized on the health & beauty business including eye drop and skincare, getting focused on the food and cutting-edge life science research, and being expanded onto a field of regenerative medicine. Rohto Pharmaceutical is listed in Prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About ADLib-System

ADLib is antibody generating system utilizing improved recombination activity intrinsic to chicken DT40 cells of making a wide variety of antibody genes. Its characteristic to; 1) rapid generation of candidate for therapeutic and diagnostic antibody (estimated for a minimum of 10 days from selection to screening procedure), 2) uniqueness of candidate antibody from our proprietary diversified library, and 3) simple enhancement of antibody avidity (affinity maturation) for the target of candidate. ADLib is registered trademark by Chiome Bioscience Inc.

Inquiries

Chiome Bioscience Inc. Investor Relations Email: ir@chiome.co.jp

Disclaimer

Chiome Bioscience Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
