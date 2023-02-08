Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
  News
  Summary
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
2023-02-06
35.50 TWD    0.00%
ChipMOS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

02/08/2023 | 06:01am EST
HSINCHU, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and host a conference call after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone number noted below. A live, listen only webcast and replay will be available on the Company's website.

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (2:00AM New York)
Dial-In: +886-2-3396 1191
Password: 9613023 #

Webcast of Live Call and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx
Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends

Language: Mandarin

Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company's website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company's financial results and operating environment.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

