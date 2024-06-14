UNITED STATES

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Registrant) Date: June 14, 2024 By /S/ S. J. Cheng Name: S. J. Cheng Title: Chairman & President

Below is the English version of our June 14, 2024 filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation's Market Observation Post System (MOPS).

Date of announcement: 2024/06/14

Subject: Announcement for the completion of registration for capital reduction on behalf of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (BVI) LTD., a subsidiary of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Date of events: 2024/06/14

To which item it meets: Article 4, Paragraph 1, Item 36 of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with Listed Securities

Statement:

Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction: NA 1.

Date of completion of capitalization change registration: 2024/06/14 2.

Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no. of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): 3.

Before the capital reduction: The paid-in capital was NT$5,973,322,450 (US$193,119,438); the total outstanding shares were 2,413,992,975 shares and with a net worth per share of NT$1.76 (1)

After the capital reduction: The paid-in capital is NT$2,987,370,850 (US$100,960,438); the outstanding shares are 1,262,005,475 shares and net worth per share is NT$1.01 (2)

The calculation of net worth per share is based on the financial statements as of 2023/12/31 (3)

Plan for expected share replacement operations: Not Applicable 4.

Estimated no. of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: Not Applicable 5.

Estimated no. of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No. of common shares after capital reduction/No. of issued common shares): Not Applicable 6.

Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no. of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction: Not Applicable 7.