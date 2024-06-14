UNITED STATES
Below is the English version of our June 14, 2024 filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation's Market Observation Post System (MOPS).
Date of announcement: 2024/06/14
Subject: Announcement for the completion of registration for capital reduction on behalf of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (BVI) LTD., a subsidiary of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Date of events: 2024/06/14
To which item it meets: Article 4, Paragraph 1, Item 36 of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with Listed Securities
Statement:
Disclaimer
