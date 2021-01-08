ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS 20.1% YoY INCREASE IN DECEMBER 2020 REVENUE; 13.3% YoY INCREASE IN 4Q20 REVENUE; 13.1% YoY INCREASE IN FY20 REVENUE

HSINCHU, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of December 2020 and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.08 to US$1.00 as of December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was NT$6,310.3 million or US$224.7 million, representing an increase of 13.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 11.0% from the third quarter of 2020. Revenue increased 13.1% for the full year 2020 compared to the full year 2019, representing the highest level since 2014. The Company noted that it benefitted from continued strong memory and DDIC demand throughout 2020, with improvements in both volumes and pricing. The Company achieved higher utilization levels led by end-market demand strength in cloud infrastructure, gaming, mobile and industrial.

Revenue for the month of December 2020 was a new record high at NT$2,190.6 million or US$78.0 million, representing an increase of 20.1% from December 2019, and an increase of 6.8% from November 2020.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,190.6 2,051.0 1,823.5 6.8% 20.1% Revenues (US$ million) 78.0 73.0 64.9 6.8% 20.1%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 6,310.3 5,686.2 5,571.5 11.0% 13.3% Revenues (US$ million) 224.7 202.5 198.4 11.0% 13.3%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

