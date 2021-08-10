Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 08/09
54.2 TWD   -3.56%
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS 28% YoY REVENUE GROWTH IN JULY; NEW RECORD HIGH

08/10/2021 | 04:14am EDT
HSINCHU, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of July 2021.  This represents a new record monthly high for the Company.  All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$27.96 to US$1.00 as of July 30, 2021.

Revenue for the month of July 2021 was NT$2,417.9 million or US$86.5 million, an increase of 28.2% compared to July 2020 and an increase of 2.4% compared to June 2021.  The Company noted its assembly and DDIC high-end test platforms remain at high utilization levels, with continued strong demand across its businesses driving the record monthly revenue. 

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


July 2021

June 2021

July 2020

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,417.9

2,360.3

1,886.6

2.4%

28.2%

Revenues

(US$ million)

86.5

84.4

67.5

2.4%

28.2%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-28-yoy-revenue-growth-in-july-new-record-high-301351847.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2021
