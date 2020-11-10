Log in
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS OCTOBER 2020 REVENUE; ACHIEVES RECORD MONTHLY HIGH REVENUE LEVEL

11/10/2020 | 03:06am EST

HSINCHU, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of October 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.57 to US$1.00 as of October 30, 2020.

Revenue for the month of October 2020 was NT$2,068.7 million or US$72.4 million, an increase of 9.0% as compared to September 2020 and an increase of 8.9% compared to October 2019.  

The Company noted this represents a record monthly high revenue level, with approximately 9% sequential and year over year revenue growth. ChipMOS continues to benefit from increasing demand in its memory and DDIC businesses, led by continued growth in the Company's smart mobile and consumer markets, with stability in its computing, and automotive and industrial markets. 

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,068.7

1,897.1

1,898.9

9.0%

8.9%

Revenues

(US$ million)

72.4

66.4

66.5

9.0%

8.9%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-october-2020-revenue-achieves-record-monthly-high-revenue-level-301169330.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2020
