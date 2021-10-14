Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL - Form 6-K

10/14/2021
ChipMOS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 14, 2021 - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will report results and host its third quarter 2021 results conference call after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone numbers noted below. A live, listen only webcast and replay will be available on the Company's website.

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

Time: 4:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)

Dial-In:+886-2-21928016

Password: 655980 #

Webcast of Live Call and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx

Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends

Language: Mandarin

Note: The Company will provide an English translation audio and transcript of the conference call on its website following the Mandarin conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company's financial results and operating environment.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

