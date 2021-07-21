Log in
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF NT$2.20 PER COMMON SHARE OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.58 PER ADS; COMPANY SETS DIVIDEND RECORD & DISTRIBUTION DATE (Form 6-K)

07/21/2021 | 06:17am EDT
ChipMOS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF NT$2.20 PER COMMON SHARE OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.58 PER ADS; COMPANY SETS DIVIDEND RECORD & DISTRIBUTION DATE

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 21, 2021 - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ('ChipMOS' or the 'Company') (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ('OSAT'), announced its shareholders approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$2.20 per common share or approximately US$1.58 per ADS at the Company's AGM on July 12, 2021. The dividend, which the Company's Board had proposed on March 16, 2021, will be distributed to shareholders from earnings. The Company has submitted a dividend/distribution form to NASDAQ, as notification of the below actions for the Company's American Depositary Shares ('ADRs').

Type of Distribution: Cash Dividend

Declaration Date: July 20, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: August 6, 2021

ADR Dividend Record Date: August 9, 2021

ADR Dividend Distribution Date: September 8, 2021

ADR books will be closed from August 5, 2021 to August 13, 2021

The final dividend amount to be distributed in the United States Dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA, once it receives the distribution from the Company on August 31, 2021, converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into United States Dollars and deducts appropriate taxes and fees.

Questions regarding the dividend distribution may be directed to Tiffany Ma at Citibank, N.A. (Tel: +1-973-461-5734; email: tiffany.ma@citi.com).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ('ChipMOS' or the 'Company') (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

-1-

Disclaimer

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
