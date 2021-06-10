Log in
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS 30% YoY REVENUE GROWTH IN MAY (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:14am EDT
ChipMOS REPORTS 30% YoY REVENUE GROWTH IN MAY

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 10, 2021 - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ('ChipMOS' or the 'Company') (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ('OSAT'), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of May 2021. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$27.70 to US$1.00 as of May 28, 2021.

Revenue for the month of May 2021 was NT$2,338.6 million or US$84.4 million, an increase of 30.7% compared to May 2020 and an increase of 2.4% compared to April 2021. This represents a new record level for the month of May, as the Company continues to benefit from strong demand growth and tightened capacity, with memory assembly still fully utilized.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)
May 2021 April 2021 May 2020 MoM Change YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,338.6 2,283.4 1,789.3 2.4 % 30.7 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

84.4 82.4 64.6 2.4 % 30.7 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ('ChipMOS' or the 'Company') (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the 'SEC') and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 632 M 998 M 998 M
Net income 2021 4 058 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 6,90%
Capitalization 34 798 M 1 255 M 1 257 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 688
Free-Float 88,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,75 TWD
Last Close Price 47,85 TWD
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shih Chieh Cheng Chairman & President
Silvia Su VP-Finance & Accounting Management Centre
Chin Shyh Ou Independent Director
Yuh-Fong Tang Independent Director
Tai-Haur Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.42.65%1 255
ASML HOLDING N.V.41.47%283 235
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION34.26%90 434
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED26.43%66 441
QORVO, INC.10.83%20 440
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.42.07%17 699