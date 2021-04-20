Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
  News
  Summary
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

04/20/2021 | 06:01am EDT
HSINCHU, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2021 results conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with results reported after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on May 11, 2021.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone numbers noted below. A live, listen only webcast and replay will be available on the Company's website.

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)
Dial-In: +886-2-21928016
Password: 841281 #
Webcast of Live Call and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx
Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends
Language: Mandarin

Note: An English translation audio and transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the Mandarin conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company's financial results and operating environment.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-schedules-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301272128.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2021
