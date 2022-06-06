Log in
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
49.75 TWD   +0.30%
ChipMOS to Present at Cathay Securities 2Q22 Industry Forum

06/06/2022 | 06:01am EDT
HSINCHU, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will present virtually to institutional investors at the Cathay Securities 2Q22 Industry Forum on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Management from the Company, including Jesse Huang, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities.  The Company's latest investor update is available on the investor relations' section of its website at www.chipmos.com.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-to-present-at-cathay-securities-2q22-industry-forum-301560184.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2022
