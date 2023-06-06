Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
40.55 TWD   +1.00%
06:01aChipMOS to Present at Yuanta's 2023 Q2 INVESTMENT FORUM
PR
05/30ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Approves Cash Dividend Payable on July 20, 2023
CI
05/25ChipMOS to Present at Citi's 2023 REGIONAL TECH CONFERENCE
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChipMOS to Present at Yuanta's 2023 Q2 INVESTMENT FORUM

06/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HSINCHU, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will present to institutional investors at the Yuanta 2023 Q2 Investment Forum, at the Regent Hotel Taipei on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Management from the Company, including Jesse Huang, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities.  The Company's investor presentation is available on the investor relations' section of its website at www.chipmos.com.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-to-present-at-yuantas-2023-q2-investment-forum-301834140.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06:01aChipMOS to Present at Yuanta's 2023 Q2 INVESTMENT FORUM
PR
05/30ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Approves Cash Dividend Payable on July 20, 2023
CI
05/25ChipMOS to Present at Citi's 2023 REGIONAL TECH CONFERENCE
PR
05/11Chipmos Technologies : 2022
PU
05/11ChipMOS Technologies' Revenue Drops 22% in April
MT
05/10ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month ..
CI
05/10ChipMOS REPORTS APRIL 2023 REVENUE
PR
05/04ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Proposes Dividend
CI
05/04Chipmos : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer