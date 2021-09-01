Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIVIDEND ALERT: US$1.582 CASH DIVIDEND OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.230 AFTER TAIWAN WITHHOLDING TAX AND DEPOSITARY FEES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO ChipMOS ADS HOLDERS (Form 6-K)

09/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIVIDEND ALERT: US$1.582 CASH DIVIDEND OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.230 AFTER TAIWAN WITHHOLDING TAX AND DEPOSITARY FEES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO ChipMOS ADS HOLDERS

Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 1, 2021 - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ('ChipMOS' or the 'Company') (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ('OSAT'), announced a US$1.582 per ADS cash dividend (or approximately US$1.230 per ADS after the Taiwan withholding tax and Citibank, N.A.'s depositary fees) will be distributed on September 8, 2021. Shareholders approved the latest dividend at the Company's July 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Holders of ADSs in brokerage accounts are encouraged to check with their securities brokers for receipt of dividend payments. Questions may be directed to Tiffany Ma at Citibank, N.A. (Tel: +1-973-461-5734; email: tiffany.ma@citi.com).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ('ChipMOS' or the 'Company') (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 11:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
07:32aDIVIDEND ALERT : US$1.582 CASH DIVIDEND OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.230 AFTER TAIWAN W..
PU
06:52aDIVIDEND ALERT : US$1.582 CASH DIVIDEND OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.230 AFTER TAIWAN W..
PR
08/10ADRs End Mixed; Kirin, ChipMOS Among Companies Actively Traded
DJ
08/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Posts Increased Profit, Revenue for Q2
MT
08/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)
PU
08/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 6-K)
PU
08/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS 28% YoY REVENUE GROWTH IN JULY; NEW RECORD HIGH (..
PU
08/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Second Quarter 2021 Results Call Transcript
PU
08/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Q2 Profit, Revenue Rise
MT
08/10CHIPMOS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 255 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2021 4 842 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2021 3 559 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 42 762 M 1 546 M 1 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 688
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 58,80 TWD
Average target price 65,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chieh Cheng Chairman & President
Silvia Su VP-Finance & Accounting Management Centre
Chin Shyh Ou Independent Director
Yuh-Fong Tang Independent Director
Tai-Haur Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.71.18%1 546
ASML HOLDING N.V.77.21%340 755
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION28.07%85 856
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED23.02%66 821
QORVO, INC.13.09%20 898
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.58.06%20 024