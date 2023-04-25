CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL EXEC - DID SEE SOME RECOVERY IN THE LOWER…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Cybersecurity
The Vegan Market
Robotics
Biotechnology
Strategic Metals
Water
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Robotics
In Vino Veritas
Europe's family businesses
Sin stocks
Place your bets
Artificial Intelligence
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
News
Summary
CMG
US1696561059
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
(CMG)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:03:21 2023-04-25 pm EDT
1780.00
USD
-0.94%
05:19p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - did see some recovery in the lower…
RE
05:14p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - "we're seeing new customers come i…
RE
05:11p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - "if we see inflation that warrants…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL EXEC - DID SEE SOME RECOVERY IN THE LOWER…
04/25/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL EXEC - DID SEE SOME RECOVERY IN THE LOWER INCOME CONSUMER - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2023
All news about CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
05:19p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - did see some recovery in the lower…
RE
05:14p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - "we're seeing new customers come i…
RE
05:11p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - "if we see inflation that warrants…
RE
05:07p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - think in the second half of the ye…
RE
05:02p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - for q2, expect labor cost to remai…
RE
05:01p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - for q2, expect cost of sales to re…
RE
04:54p
Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Climb; Q2, Fiscal 2023 Comparable ..
MT
04:45p
Chipotle mexican grill exec - transaction trends were positive t…
RE
04:29p
Chipotle Mexican Grill : Q12023 non-gaap reconciliation
PU
04:29p
Chipotle : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
04/21
Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $2,000 From $1,750, Maintains ..
MT
04/20
Baird Adjusts Price Target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $2,000 From $1,900, Maintains O..
MT
04/19
UBS Adjusts Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Target to $2,050 From $1,800, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
9 812 M
-
-
Net income 2023
1 163 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
806 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
42,6x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
49 617 M
49 617 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,97x
EV / Sales 2024
4,39x
Nbr of Employees
104 958
Free-Float
73,8%
More Financials
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
34
Last Close Price
1 796,97 $
Average target price
1 860,10 $
Spread / Average Target
3,51%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Niccol
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Hartung
Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Curtis Evander Garner
Chief Technology Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi
Independent Director
Robin S. P. Hickenlooper
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
29.73%
49 617
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
11.26%
214 045
YUM! BRANDS, INC.
8.00%
38 907
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
12.63%
25 725
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
7.81%
21 693
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.
-4.66%
11 699
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
Slave