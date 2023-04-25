Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMG   US1696561059

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.

(CMG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:21 2023-04-25 pm EDT
1780.00 USD   -0.94%
05:19pChipotle mexican grill exec - did see some recovery in the lower…
RE
05:14pChipotle mexican grill exec - "we're seeing new customers come i…
RE
05:11pChipotle mexican grill exec - "if we see inflation that warrants…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL EXEC - DID SEE SOME RECOVERY IN THE LOWER…

04/25/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL EXEC - DID SEE SOME RECOVERY IN THE LOWER INCOME CONSUMER - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2023
All news about CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
05:19pChipotle mexican grill exec - did see some recovery in the lower…
RE
05:14pChipotle mexican grill exec - "we're seeing new customers come i…
RE
05:11pChipotle mexican grill exec - "if we see inflation that warrants…
RE
05:07pChipotle mexican grill exec - think in the second half of the ye…
RE
05:02pChipotle mexican grill exec - for q2, expect labor cost to remai…
RE
05:01pChipotle mexican grill exec - for q2, expect cost of sales to re…
RE
04:54pChipotle Mexican Grill Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Climb; Q2, Fiscal 2023 Comparable ..
MT
04:45pChipotle mexican grill exec - transaction trends were positive t…
RE
04:29pChipotle Mexican Grill : Q12023 non-gaap reconciliation
PU
04:29pChipotle : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 812 M - -
Net income 2023 1 163 M - -
Net cash 2023 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 49 617 M 49 617 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 104 958
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 796,97 $
Average target price 1 860,10 $
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Niccol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Technology Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Robin S. P. Hickenlooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.29.73%49 617
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION11.26%214 045
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.00%38 907
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.63%25 725
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.81%21 693
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-4.66%11 699
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer