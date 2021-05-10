Chipotle raises average hourly wage, looks to hire 20,000 workers

Several U.S. chains, including Taco Bell and McDonald's, are adding benefits or running hiring events to lure applicants as people, flushed with stimulus checks, are wary of returning to work.

U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, even as the leisure and hospitality industry added 331,000 jobs. Hiring at restaurants and bars accounted for more than half of that.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour has also been on U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda. He had even tried to plug it into the COVID-19 relief bill signed in March, but Congress stripped it from the package.

Late last month his administration took t

he first step, signing an order to raise wages to $5 for federal workers. https://reut.rs/3o5odW9

Chipotle said it would offer a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and $750 for apprentices or general managers.

The starting wage ranges from $11-$18 and the latest average hourly wage increase will be $2, the company said.

The chain saw a surge in sales since the pandemic as consumers looking for diet-friendly options and new menu items like the carne asada or cauliflower rice ordered in or picked up their meals in stores.

