    CMG   US1696561059

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.

(CMG)
  Report
Coach owner Tapestry set to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

07/28/2021 | 08:40am EDT
(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Wednesday it is raising the minimum wage for U.S. employees to $15 per hour starting in September, the latest company to push incentives to lure people back into the workforce.

Many have been hesitant to apply for frontline jobs at retailers and restaurants due to fears of contracting coronavirus and as enhanced jobless benefits, including a government-funded $300 weekly supplement, pay more than most minimum wage positions.

In addition, the lack of affordable child care is an ongoing issue facing many workers.

Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc raised its average hourly wage to $15 in June, while Taco Bell and McDonald's Corp added benefits or are running hiring events to lure applicants.

Tapestry's prior minimum wage range depended on local state law, the company told Reuters.

The company also announced a one-time bonus for global store employees and said starting in 2022, 10% of the company's leadership annual incentive compensation will be tied to equity, inclusion and diversity goals.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour has also been on U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda. He even tried to plug it into the COVID-19 relief bill signed in March, but Congress stripped it from the package.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 520 M - -
Net income 2021 675 M - -
Net cash 2021 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 557 M 51 557 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 835,12 $
Average target price 1 792,90 $
Spread / Average Target -2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Niccol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Technology Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Neil William Flanzraich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.32.34%51 557
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION13.70%183 820
YUM! BRANDS, INC.13.72%37 381
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%25 762
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.23%19 929
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.40.30%19 828