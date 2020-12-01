Log in
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

(CMG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On February 2, 2021

12/01/2020 | 04:11pm EST
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern time. 

A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be issued at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.      

Participants can join the conference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 5394018. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 5394018.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com and registration is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/38949. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-mexican-grill-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-2-2021-301182979.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
