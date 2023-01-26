Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMG   US1696561059

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

(CMG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:09 2023-01-25 pm EST
1563.98 USD   -1.95%
08:16aChipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America
RE
08:06aChipotle's new hiring campaign seeks to fill 15,000 jobs in preparation for burrito season
PR
01/24Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,785 From $1,830, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America

01/26/2023 | 08:16am EST
A signage is seen in a Chipotle outlet in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday it was looking to hire 15,000 new full and part-time restaurant workers across North America for its busiest time of the year - March to May.

The California-based chain said its staffing remains above pre-pandemic levels, with a global headcount of more than 100,000 employees, and its average hourly wage in the United States is more than $16.

Chipotle's hiring spree comes amid its expansion in Canada and small U.S. towns, with the opening of 43 new restaurants during the third quarter.

Of the 43 new restaurants, 38 have the so-called "Chipotlane" drive-through option - a format the company said was performing well.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 691 M - -
Net income 2022 923 M - -
Net cash 2022 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43 355 M 43 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 97 660
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 1 563,98 $
Average target price 1 765,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian R. Niccol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Technology Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Robin S. P. Hickenlooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.14.96%43 355
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-10.15%199 952
YUM! BRANDS, INC.0.34%36 394
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.38%25 598
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.93%20 759
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.0.89%16 085