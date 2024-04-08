Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Might Face Interest-Rate Spike

The head of JPMorgan Chase questioned the "soft landing" talk but said his bank is ready no matter what.

U.S. Private Equity Sees Hope for Exits

Sales or stock offerings of portfolio companies remain muted, but the first quarter has brought some hints of improvement.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Exits Are Few These Days. So One Fledgling VC Firm Created Its Own

Instead of waiting for IPOs to revive or acquisitions to pick up, Santa Barbara Venture Partners has been selling shares of its portfolio companies. The sales might also help the young firm draw investors to its second fund.

Insurers Are Spying on Your Home From the Sky

Companies are using drones to check out roofs or to spot yard debris and undeclared trampolines.

Fed's Logan says 'much too soon to think about cutting rates'

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan on Friday said she's uncertain about the general view that U.S. inflation will keep trending down this year and allow the central bank to start to lower interest rates.

A Smart Twist on One of the Stock Market's Dumbest Ideas

Chipotle's 50-for-1 stock split is a clever step that will help turn more of its employees into shareholders.

Zimbabwe Launches a New Currency...Again

The central bank that once printed the one-hundred-trillion-dollar bill introduced Zimbabwe Gold-the ZiG-promising to end years of monetary turbulence.

Jury finds Do Kwon and Terraform Labs liable for crypto fraud, in win for SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission notched a victory in its battle with noncompliant cryptocurrency companies after a jury in New York on Friday found crypto mogul Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs liable for defrauding investors in crypto securities.

Robinhood Sets Sights on New Bounty: The Rising Rich

Recent moves by the online brokerage hint at ambitions in wealth management.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 0715ET