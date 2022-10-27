Chiyoda : Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on November 4, 2022

■Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on November 4, 2022

For the encouragement of our employees' health care, at Chiyoda Global Headquarter (Minatomirai) and Koyasu Office & Research Park, in principle all employee will take their annual paid leave on the following date:

- November 4, 2022 (Friday)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your kind understanding and cooperation.