Chiyoda : Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on November 4, 2022

■Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on November 4, 2022
For the encouragement of our employees' health care, at Chiyoda Global Headquarter (Minatomirai) and Koyasu Office & Research Park, in principle all employee will take their annual paid leave on the following date:
- November 4, 2022 (Friday)
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your kind understanding and cooperation.
