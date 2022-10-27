Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chiyoda Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6366   JP3528600004

CHIYODA CORPORATION

(6366)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:56 2022-10-27 am EDT
365.00 JPY   +0.27%
10/25Chiyoda : Implementation of Pre-FEED for Hydrogen Supply Chain Business Development using SPERA HydrogenTM (LOHC-MCH) with Sembcorp Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation
PU
09/29Chiyoda : Date of Announcement of the Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
07/26Chiyoda : Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on August 12, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chiyoda : Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on November 4, 2022

10/27/2022 | 01:04am EDT
■Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Leave on November 4, 2022

For the encouragement of our employees' health care, at Chiyoda Global Headquarter (Minatomirai) and Koyasu Office & Research Park, in principle all employee will take their annual paid leave on the following date:

- November 4, 2022 (Friday)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your kind understanding and cooperation.

Disclaimer

Chiyoda Corporation published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 05:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 444 B 3 029 M 3 029 M
Net income 2023 12 993 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
Net cash 2023 61 328 M 418 M 418 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 94 264 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 018
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart CHIYODA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chiyoda Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIYODA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 364,00 JPY
Average target price 446,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazushi Okawa Chairman, Chief Executive & Wellness Officer
Masaji Santo President & Representative Director
Koji Tarutani Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Shuichi Wada Chief Compliance & Human Resources Officer
Nobuo Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIYODA CORPORATION1.99%643
VINCI-0.95%50 762
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%33 192
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%28 844
QUANTA SERVICES22.53%20 359
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.99%17 022