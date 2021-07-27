Chiyoda : Company-wide Acceleration of Digital Transformation (DX)

We, Chiyoda Corporation, will accelerate company-wide digital transformation into a new leading engineering company to engineer social and industrial digital transformation and co-create new value with our stakeholders.

Since we established Digital Transformation Division in July 2019, we have been committed ourselves to company-wide DX. With newly characterized Chiyoda's DX Vision and Four Basic Strategies, we established CDO Office directly under COO and appointed Digital Officers (DOs) and Digital Transformation Evangelists from each division to advance our DX. Chiyoda's DX Vision and Four Basic Strategies are as follows.

■Chiyoda's DX Vision



■Four Basic Strategies

While achieving our Revitalization Plan, we have been innovating our business portfolio through perceiving the changes of the social issues and the business environment, growing the fields of contributing to carbon neutral society and life science and creating and strengthening continuous-type businesses.

Our company-wide digital transformation will strengthen our business model and promote those attempts.

Attachment: Description of Company-wide Acceleration of Digital Transformation (DX)