Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Chiyoda Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6366   JP3528600004

CHIYODA CORPORATION

(6366)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chiyoda : Company-wide Acceleration of Digital Transformation (DX)

07/27/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We, Chiyoda Corporation, will accelerate company-wide digital transformation into a new leading engineering company to engineer social and industrial digital transformation and co-create new value with our stakeholders.

Since we established Digital Transformation Division in July 2019, we have been committed ourselves to company-wide DX. With newly characterized Chiyoda's DX Vision and Four Basic Strategies, we established CDO Office directly under COO and appointed Digital Officers (DOs) and Digital Transformation Evangelists from each division to advance our DX. Chiyoda's DX Vision and Four Basic Strategies are as follows.

■Chiyoda's DX Vision

■Four Basic Strategies

While achieving our Revitalization Plan, we have been innovating our business portfolio through perceiving the changes of the social issues and the business environment, growing the fields of contributing to carbon neutral society and life science and creating and strengthening continuous-type businesses.
Our company-wide digital transformation will strengthen our business model and promote those attempts.

Attachment: Description of Company-wide Acceleration of Digital Transformation (DX)

Disclaimer

Chiyoda Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHIYODA CORPORATION
04:10aCHIYODA : Company-wide Acceleration of Digital Transformation (DX)
PU
07/21METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Secures $424 Million Contract to Deliver Copper Smelter Comp..
MT
07/15Freeport Indonesia cancels Tsingshan copper smelter plans
RE
07/01CHIYODA : Date of Announcement of the Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of t..
PU
06/18CHIYODA CORPORATION(TSE : 6366) added to Nikkei 225 Index
CI
06/18MARKET CHATTER : Daewoo Engineering Commences Construction of $5 Billion Nigeria..
MT
06/13CHIYODA : Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Holidays (June 2021)
PU
05/27CHIYODA : Webpage update information - Action plan for promotion of active women..
PU
05/06CHIYODA : Notice Concerning the Introduction of Performance-Based Stock Compensa..
PU
04/19CHIYODA : Announcement of Planned Annual Paid Holidays (April 2021)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 320 B 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net income 2022 8 899 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net cash 2022 56 741 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 B 1 064 M 1 065 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 174
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart CHIYODA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chiyoda Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIYODA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 453,00 JPY
Average target price 472,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazushi Okawa Chairman, Chief Executive & Wellness Officer
Masaji Santo President, COO & Representative Director
Koji Tarutani Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Shuichi Wada Chief Compliance & Human Resources Officer
Nobuo Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHIYODA CORPORATION60.07%1 047
VINCI10.63%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.85%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED24.10%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.42%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.66%18 939