■Encouragement to take Annual Paid Leave on April 30, 2024
For the encouragement of our employees' health care, at Chiyoda Global Headquarter (Minatomirai) and Koyasu Office & Research Park, in principle many employees will take their annual paid leave on the following date:
- April 30, 2024 (Tuesday)
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your kindest understanding and cooperation.
