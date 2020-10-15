Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Chiyoda Corporation    6366   JP3528600004

CHIYODA CORPORATION

(6366)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan aims to set up commercial hydrogen fuel supply chain by 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will seek to create a commercial hydrogen fuel supply chain by around 2030 to support reducing carbon emissions, Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said during a virtual hydrogen conference late on Wednesday.

Japan will try to speed up technological developments to help scale up a transportation system for hydrogen using ships by around 2030, Kajiyama said, pointing to a plan by Kawasaki Heavy Industries to ship liquefied hydrogen from Australia to Japan early next year for the first time in the world.

Kawasaki launched the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier last December.

Japan unveiled a basic hydrogen strategy in 2017 aiming to import about 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen in 2030.

To support making hydrogen fuel more commercial, Kajiyama said his ministry has requested a hydrogen budget of $800 million for the next fiscal year, 20% more than this year.

"Given growing momentum in actions taken by many countries toward wider use of hydrogen, we have come to share a common understanding that hydrogen is an essential energy for decarbonisation," Kajiyama said.

Hydrogen has been touted as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Now, as major economies prepare green investments, advocates are trying to push the niche energy into the mainstream.

In northern Japan's Fukushima prefecture, the world's biggest renewable energy-powered hydrogen plant, with 10 megawatts of capacity, was built in March.

Chiyoda Corp succeeded in a pilot project in June to ship hydrogen in a chemical form, methylcyclohexane, from Brunei to Japan as fuel for power generation.

Also on Wednesday, Toyota Motor and eight other firms said that they will form a new nation-wide hydrogen association in December to promote hydrogen supply chains and global alliances.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIYODA CO., LTD. 0.31% 982 End-of-day quote.-39.01%
CHIYODA CORPORATION 0.00% 250 End-of-day quote.-11.66%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1.31% 1388 End-of-day quote.-42.36%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 1.41% 288 End-of-day quote.-38.33%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 6850 End-of-day quote.8.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.72% 7030 End-of-day quote.-8.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHIYODA CORPORATION
02:35aJapan aims to set up commercial hydrogen fuel supply chain by 2030
RE
09/09Development and Application of the CO2 Recovery and Recycling Technology Cove..
AQ
06/26CHIYODA : Webpage update information – SPERA Hydrogen® / Chiyoda's Hydroge..
PU
06/25Japan's Chiyoda says hydrogen pilot project begins to fuel power plant
RE
06/24Gas industry sees strong demand post-COVID, LNG shortfall by mid-decade
RE
06/05YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : CSU-W1 Confocal Scanner Unit Arrives at International Space ..
AQ
05/14SAIPEM S P A : new contracts awarded to , as leader of a joint venture with Daew..
AQ
04/02CHIYODA : Important Notice concerning COVID-19
PU
04/01CHIYODA : Important Notice concerning COVID-19 (3)
PU
03/27CHIYODA : Important Notice concerning COVID-19 (2)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 319 B 3 029 M 3 029 M
Net income 2021 9 012 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
Net cash 2021 73 313 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 224 M 608 M 610 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 662
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart CHIYODA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chiyoda Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIYODA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 290,00 JPY
Last Close Price 248,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 81,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazushi Okawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaji Santo President & Representative Director
Yasumitsu Abe Managing Executive Officer & GM-Operations
Hirotsugu Hayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Masao Ishikawa Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIYODA CORPORATION-11.66%608
VINCI SA-25.43%49 448
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%31 787
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.58%18 569
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.02%17 829
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.98%17 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group