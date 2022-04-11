Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chlitina Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    4137   KYG211641017

CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED

(4137)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
201.00 TWD   +0.50%
03/21CHLITINA : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by Reliance Securities and IR Trust
PU
03/10CHLITINA : Subsidiary (BVI) Clitina International Limited cash capital injection approved by BOD of CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
PU
03/10CHLITINA : Subsidiary (BVI) Clitina Marketing Limited cash capital injection approved by CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED BOD
PU
Chlitina : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:24:33
Subject 
 The Company to attend the "IR Conference"
hosted by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Oneline meeting.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will participate the "Investor Conference" hosted by
MasterLink Securities on April 13 2022 to give investors
the company's operational and financial results in Q4 2021 and company
future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw for the conference presentation
material.

Disclaimer

Chlitina Holding Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 367 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2022 1 335 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net cash 2022 4 288 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 15 978 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chlitina Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 201,00 TWD
Average target price 268,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pi Hua Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chien Chih Yeh Head-Finance & Accounting
Peng Wen Kao Independent Director
Hung Ting Yue Independent Director
Yue Chin Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED-11.45%552
L'ORÉAL-11.78%214 217
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-2.95%20 001
KAO CORPORATION-18.33%18 735
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-5.26%12 125
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-7.78%7 958