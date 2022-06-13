Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chlitina Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4137   KYG211641017

CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED

(4137)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
190.00 TWD   -1.04%
05:23aCHLITINA : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities
PU
06/09Chlitina Secures Shareholder Nod to Distribute Cash Dividend in 2022
MT
06/08CHLITINA : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chlitina : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities

06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 16:59:54
Subject 
 The Company to attend the "IR Conference"
hosted by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Oneline meeting.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will participate the "Investor Conference" hosted by
MasterLink Securities on June 16 2022 to give investors
the company's operational and financial results in Q1 2022 and company
future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw for the conference presentation
material.

Disclaimer

Chlitina Holding Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
05:23aCHLITINA : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities
PU
06/09Chlitina Secures Shareholder Nod to Distribute Cash Dividend in 2022
MT
06/08CHLITINA : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/08Chlitina Holding Limited Approves Cash Dividend for 2021
CI
05/24CHLITINA : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd..
PU
05/11Chlitina Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/19CHLITINA : The announcement of CHLITINA Board of Director's Resolution to convene the 2022..
PU
04/19CHLITINA : Board of Directors Important Resolutions
PU
04/11CHLITINA : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities
PU
03/21CHLITINA : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by Reliance Securities and IR ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 541 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 1 110 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net cash 2022 3 361 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 15 104 M 509 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chlitina Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 190,00 TWD
Average target price 220,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pi Hua Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chien Chih Yeh Head-Finance & Accounting
Peng Wen Kao Independent Director
Hung Ting Yue Independent Director
Yue Chin Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED-16.30%509
L'ORÉAL-24.51%177 622
KAO CORPORATION-12.53%18 518
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-14.25%16 375
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD2.51%12 445
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-8.38%7 510