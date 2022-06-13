Chlitina : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: CHLITINA HOLDING LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
The Company to attend the "IR Conference"
hosted by MasterLink Securities
Date of events
2022/06/16
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Oneline meeting.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will participate the "Investor Conference" hosted by
MasterLink Securities on June 16 2022 to give investors
the company's operational and financial results in Q1 2022 and company
future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw for the conference presentation
material.
