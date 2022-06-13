Chlitina : The Company to attend the "IR Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Oneline meeting. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will participate the "Investor Conference" hosted by MasterLink Securities on June 16 2022 to give investors the company's operational and financial results in Q1 2022 and company future prospects. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw for the conference presentation material.