  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Cho Thavee Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHO   TH4509010Y07

CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CHO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cho Thavee Public : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.1/2022

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
Date/Time
11 Jan 2022 19:47:09
Headline
Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.1/2022
Symbol
CHO
Source
CHO
Full Detailed News
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Financials
Sales 2020 648 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net income 2020 -239 M -7,15 M -7,15 M
Net Debt 2020 1 893 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 018 M 60,0 M 60,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cho Thavee Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panthong Nowa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phenphimol Vejvarut Chairman
Nirut Sumongkol Chief Design Engineering Officer & EVP
Phard Pimrin Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.86%60
PACCAR INC5.85%32 065
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-3.80%27 644
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.06%26 967
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.66%26 181
KOMATSU LTD.7.26%23 716