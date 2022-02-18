Cho Thavee Public : List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria

List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria Level 1 : Cash Balance Security Symbol Start date End date CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED CHO 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 SANKO DIECASTING (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED SANKO 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED TCC 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 Warrant of THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 3 TCC-W3 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 Warrant of THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4 TCC-W4 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 Warrant of THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 5 TCC-W5 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 Extended Period - - - - Level 2 : Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance Security Symbol Start date End date M VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED MVP 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 Warrant of M VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 MVP-W1 21-February-2022 01-April-2022 PROEN CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED PROEN 21-February-2022 11-March-2022 Extended Period - - - - Level 3 : Prohibit Net settlement, Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance Security Symbol Start date End date - - - - Extended Period - - - - Remark: When a common stock has triggered the Market Surveillance measures, securities of a listed company and securities with common stock as underlying assets (excluding DW) are also subject to the same measures which are as follows: 1. Cash balance means each member must ensure that its customers pay the full amount in cash prior to trading. 2. Excluded from credit limit means the member must not use the security as collateral in the calculation of the customer's credit line in all types of account. 3. Prohibit Net Settlement means the member must not offset the trading value of buy amount and sell amount of a certain security on a given day. (The amount received from sale of the particular security will be credited back on the following day.) Please note that the main factors used as criteria for the restricted securities above are the turnover ratio, the trading value and the price not corresponding with the fundamental factors such as P/E ratio, etc. ____________________________________________________________________