Cho Thavee Public : List of securities which fulfilled the market surveillance criteria
02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
Date/Time
18 Feb 2022 17:44:51
Headline
Symbol
CHO
Source
mai
Full Detailed News
Level 1 : Cash Balance
Security Symbol Start date End date
CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED CHO 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
SANKO DIECASTING (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED SANKO 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED TCC 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
Warrant of THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 3 TCC-W3 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
Warrant of THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4 TCC-W4 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
Warrant of THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 5 TCC-W5 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
Extended Period
- - - -
Level 2 : Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance
Security Symbol Start date End date
M VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED MVP 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
Warrant of M VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 MVP-W1 21-February-2022 01-April-2022
PROEN CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED PROEN 21-February-2022 11-March-2022
Extended Period
- - - -
Level 3 : Prohibit Net settlement, Excluded from credit limit and Cash Balance
Security Symbol Start date End date
- - - -
Extended Period
- - - -
Remark:
When a common stock has triggered the Market Surveillance measures, securities of a listed company and securities with common stock as underlying assets (excluding DW) are also subject to the same
measures which are as follows:
1. Cash balance means each member must ensure that its customers pay the full amount in cash prior to trading.
2. Excluded from credit limit means the member must not use the security as collateral in the calculation of the customer's credit line in all types of account.
3. Prohibit Net Settlement means the member must not offset the trading value of buy amount and sell amount of a certain security on a given day. (The amount received from sale of the particular
security will be credited back on the following day.)
Please note that the main factors used as criteria for the restricted securities above are the turnover ratio, the trading value and the price not corresponding with the fundamental factors such as
P/E ratio, etc.
