  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Cho Thavee Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHO   TH4509010Y07

CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CHO)
  Report
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cho Thavee Public : Notification of the Registration of Capital Increase with the Ministry of Commerce

12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
Date/Time
15 Dec 2021 13:18:15
Headline
Notification of the Registration of Capital Increase with the Ministry of Commerce
Symbol
CHO
Source
CHO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Cho Thavee pcl published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:48:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 648 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net income 2020 -239 M -7,15 M -7,15 M
Net Debt 2020 1 893 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 661 M 49,7 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panthong Nowa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phenphimol Vejvarut Chairman
Nirut Sumongkol Chief Design Engineering Officer & EVP
Phard Pimrin Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED90.00%50
PACCAR, INC.2.40%30 673
EPIROC AB (PUBL)200.30%28 186
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.53%26 966
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.45%25 203
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.36.68%23 768