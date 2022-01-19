Cho Thavee Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 19-Jan-2022 Exercised securities Convertible debentures Common shares Name of Convertible debentures : Cho Thavee Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures no.1/2022 due 2024 Number of conversed convertible : 50,000 debentures (shares) Number of non conversed : 0 convertible debentures (shares) Ratio (Convertible debentures : : 1 : 1,089.3246 shares) Conversion Price (baht/share) : 0.918 Exercise Date : From 17-Jan-2022 To 17-Jan-2022 Number of shares derived from : 54,466,230 conversion (shares) Number of remaining shares : 282,786,451 reserved (shares) Remark : The convertible debenture holders who have exercise: Advance Opportunities Fund amount 25,000 units and Advance Opportunities Fund I amount 25,000 units, total of 50,000 units Conversion Ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the conversion price Conversion price: 90.00 percent of market price of the company's share on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for the past 7-15 consecutive business days before the conversion date is between December 23, 2021 to January 14, 2022. The weighted average price is 1.02 Baht per share with 90% of the weighted average price equal to 0.9180 baht per share, then the conversion price is 0.9180 Baht per share which is not less than 90.00 percent weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the criteria that prohibit the convertible debenture holders from selling the newly issued ordinary shares within one year from the date that the convertible debenture holders received the convertible securities (Silent Period). However, the weighted average price calculated from closing price or weighted average price by trading volume in each business day (Floating Conversion Price). The company has issued and offered of Convertible Debentures as follows No. 2/2022 Issuance and offering of Convertible Debentures on January 17, 2022 at the amount of 50 million Baht (50,000 units). The balance of convertible debentures no. 2/2022 which are not exercised at the amount of 50 million Baht (50,000 units) on January 17, 2022, the convertible debenture holders have exercised their conversion rights at the amount of 50 million Baht (50,000 units). As a result, there are none convertible debentures No. 2/2022 that have not been exercised. Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai company Position : Director Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.