    CHO   TH4509010Y07

CHO THAVEE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CHO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cho Thavee Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

01/19/2022 | 01:12am EST
Date/Time
19 Jan 2022 13:04:39
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
Symbol
CHO
Source
CHO
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 19-Jan-2022

Exercised securities



Convertible debentures

   Common shares
      Name of Convertible debentures     : Cho Thavee Public Company Limited's 
long-term convertible debentures no.1/2022 due 2024
      Number of conversed convertible    : 50,000
debentures (shares)
      Number of non conversed            : 0
convertible debentures (shares)
      Ratio (Convertible debentures :    : 1 : 1,089.3246
shares)
      Conversion Price (baht/share)      : 0.918
      Exercise Date                      : From 17-Jan-2022  To 17-Jan-2022
      Number of shares derived from      : 54,466,230
conversion (shares)
      Number of remaining shares         : 282,786,451
reserved (shares)



Remark                                   :
The convertible debenture holders who have exercise: Advance Opportunities Fund 
amount 25,000 units and Advance Opportunities Fund I amount 25,000 units, total
of 50,000 units
Conversion Ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the 
conversion price
Conversion price: 90.00 percent of market price of the company's share on the 
Stock Exchange of Thailand for the past 7-15 consecutive business days before
the conversion date is between December 23, 2021 to January 14, 2022. The
weighted average price is 1.02 Baht per share with 90% of the weighted average
price equal to 0.9180 baht per share, then the conversion price is 0.9180 Baht
per share which is not less than 90.00 percent weighted average price.
Therefore, it does not meet the criteria that prohibit the convertible debenture
holders from selling the newly issued ordinary shares within one year from the
date that the convertible debenture holders received the convertible securities
(Silent Period). However, the weighted average price calculated from closing
price or weighted average price by trading volume in each business day (Floating
Conversion Price). The company has issued and offered of Convertible Debentures
as follows No. 2/2022 Issuance and offering of Convertible Debentures on
January 17, 2022 at the amount of 50 million Baht (50,000 units). The balance of
convertible debentures no. 2/2022 which are not exercised at the amount of 50
million Baht (50,000 units) on January 17, 2022, the convertible debenture
holders have exercised their conversion rights at the amount of 50 million Baht
(50,000 units). As a result, there are none convertible debentures No. 2/2022
that have not been exercised.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai
company
Position                                 : Director

Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai
Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Cho Thavee pcl published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
