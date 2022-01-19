Cho Thavee Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
01/19/2022 | 01:12am EST
19 Jan 2022 13:04:39
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
CHO
CHO
Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 19-Jan-2022
Exercised securities
Convertible debentures
Common shares
Name of Convertible debentures : Cho Thavee Public Company Limited's
long-term convertible debentures no.1/2022 due 2024
Number of conversed convertible : 50,000
debentures (shares)
Number of non conversed : 0
convertible debentures (shares)
Ratio (Convertible debentures : : 1 : 1,089.3246
shares)
Conversion Price (baht/share) : 0.918
Exercise Date : From 17-Jan-2022 To 17-Jan-2022
Number of shares derived from : 54,466,230
conversion (shares)
Number of remaining shares : 282,786,451
reserved (shares)
Remark :
The convertible debenture holders who have exercise: Advance Opportunities Fund
amount 25,000 units and Advance Opportunities Fund I amount 25,000 units, total
of 50,000 units
Conversion Ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the
conversion price
Conversion price: 90.00 percent of market price of the company's share on the
Stock Exchange of Thailand for the past 7-15 consecutive business days before
the conversion date is between December 23, 2021 to January 14, 2022. The
weighted average price is 1.02 Baht per share with 90% of the weighted average
price equal to 0.9180 baht per share, then the conversion price is 0.9180 Baht
per share which is not less than 90.00 percent weighted average price.
Therefore, it does not meet the criteria that prohibit the convertible debenture
holders from selling the newly issued ordinary shares within one year from the
date that the convertible debenture holders received the convertible securities
(Silent Period). However, the weighted average price calculated from closing
price or weighted average price by trading volume in each business day (Floating
Conversion Price). The company has issued and offered of Convertible Debentures
as follows No. 2/2022 Issuance and offering of Convertible Debentures on
January 17, 2022 at the amount of 50 million Baht (50,000 units). The balance of
convertible debentures no. 2/2022 which are not exercised at the amount of 50
million Baht (50,000 units) on January 17, 2022, the convertible debenture
holders have exercised their conversion rights at the amount of 50 million Baht
(50,000 units). As a result, there are none convertible debentures No. 2/2022
that have not been exercised.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai
company
Position : Director
Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai
Director
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
