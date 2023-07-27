CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

VALUE DISTRIBUTION

STATEMENT

VALUE ADDED

R ev e n u e

410,917

118,336

Other income

17,070

7,134

Finance income

923

130

Share of associate loss

(935)

(969)

Other expenditure

(133,756)

(67,912)

Value created

294,219

56,719

VALUE DISTRIBUTED

To employees

Net salaries, wages and other benefits

84,479

52,368

To providers of capital

Finance cost

1,041

416

1,041

416

To government

Taxation

11,711

765

PAYE

11,137

6,823

Resource royalties, lease rentals,

28,421

13,953

licenses & other fees

51,269

21,541

Retained for expansion and growth

Depreciation and amor tisation

33,510

34,988

Deferred tax

19,334

(10,145)

Retained profit for the year

104,586

(42,449)

157,430

(17,606)

Value distributed

294,219

56,719

Summary

Employees

29%

92%

Providers of capital

0%

1%

Government

17%

38%

Retained for expansion and growth

54%

- 31%

100%

100%

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED

VALUE

VALUE

DISTRIBUTED

DISTRIBUTED

2023

2022

E M P L O Y E E S

2 9 % 9 2 %

P R O V I D E R S O F C A P I TA L

0 % 1 %

G O V E R N M E N T

1 7 % 3 8 %

R E TA I N E D F O R E X PA N S I O N A N D G R O W T H

5 4 % - 3 1 %

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

3

GROUP STRUCTURE

5

VISION & MISSION

6

STRATEGY

7

MAPPING THE VALUE CHAIN

8

VALUE CREATION MODEL

10

OUR JOURNEY

12

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

14

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

16

HR AND REMUNERATION STRATEGY

22

AND POLICY

KING CODE OF CORPORATE

26

GOVERNANCE

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT

30

AUDIT & RISK COMMITTEE REPORT

32

ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT

34

OUR COMMUNITIES

36

DIRECTORS' REPORT

43

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

45

OF CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

52

INCOME

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 53

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE

54

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE

56

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT

57

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

73

AND ASSUMPTIONS

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

79

CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT

85

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL

86

STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL

114

MEETING

PROXY FORM

115

NOTES

116

CORPORATE INFORMATION

NATURE OF BUSINESS

Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, fourteen eco-tourism lodges and camps on leased land in Northern Botswana and the Caprivi Strip in Namib- ia with a combined capacity of 333 beds under the brands of Desert & Delta Safa- ris, Chobe Game Lodge and Ker & Downey Botswana. Sedia Hotel, a 39-room hotel owned by the group operates in close proximity to central Maun. Safari Air, a wholly owned air charter operator provides air transport services mainly to the group's camps and lodges. North West Air Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned air maintenance operation provides maintenance services to the group's aircrafts as well as third parties. Desert & Delta Safaris (SA) (Proprietary) Limited, another wholly owned subsidiary operating in South Af- rica, provides reservation services to the group.

INCORPORATED AND DOMICILED IN BOTSWANA:

Company number: BW00001487283

Date of incorporation: 31 May 1983

COMPANY SECRETARY:

Itumeleng Dipholo

Unit 4, Lot 11471, Wenela Ward

Maun

TRANSFER SECRETARIES:

DPS Consulting Services Proprietary Limited

Plot 28892, Twin Towers, West Wing,

First Floor, Fairgrounds

Gaborone

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Plot 28892, Twin Towers, West Wing,

First Floor, Fairgrounds

Gaborone

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS:

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Gaborone

BANKERS:

Bank Gaborone Limited

First National Bank of Botswana Limited

First National Bank of Namibia Limited

First Rand Bank Limited - South Africa

