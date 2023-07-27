CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
INTEGRATED REPORT
2023
VALUE DISTRIBUTION
STATEMENT
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 2
P ' 0 0 0 's
P ' 0 0 0 's
VALUE ADDED
R ev e n u e
410,917
118,336
Other income
17,070
7,134
Finance income
923
130
Share of associate loss
(935)
(969)
Other expenditure
(133,756)
(67,912)
Value created
294,219
56,719
VALUE DISTRIBUTED
To employees
Net salaries, wages and other benefits
84,479
52,368
To providers of capital
Finance cost
1,041
416
1,041
416
To government
Taxation
11,711
765
PAYE
11,137
6,823
Resource royalties, lease rentals,
28,421
13,953
licenses & other fees
51,269
21,541
Retained for expansion and growth
Depreciation and amor tisation
33,510
34,988
Deferred tax
19,334
(10,145)
Retained profit for the year
104,586
(42,449)
157,430
(17,606)
Value distributed
294,219
56,719
Summary
Employees
29%
92%
Providers of capital
0%
1%
Government
17%
38%
Retained for expansion and growth
54%
- 31%
100%
100%
ADJUSTED
ADJUSTED
VALUE
VALUE
DISTRIBUTED
DISTRIBUTED
2023
2022
E M P L O Y E E S
2 9 % 9 2 %
P R O V I D E R S O F C A P I TA L
0 % 1 %
G O V E R N M E N T
1 7 % 3 8 %
R E TA I N E D F O R E X PA N S I O N A N D G R O W T H
5 4 % - 3 1 %
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
3
GROUP STRUCTURE
5
VISION & MISSION
6
STRATEGY
7
MAPPING THE VALUE CHAIN
8
VALUE CREATION MODEL
10
OUR JOURNEY
12
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
14
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
16
HR AND REMUNERATION STRATEGY
22
AND POLICY
KING CODE OF CORPORATE
26
GOVERNANCE
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT
30
AUDIT & RISK COMMITTEE REPORT
32
ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT
34
OUR COMMUNITIES
36
DIRECTORS' REPORT
43
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
45
OF CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
52
INCOME
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 53
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE
54
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE
56
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT
57
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES
73
AND ASSUMPTIONS
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
79
CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT
85
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL
86
STATEMENTS
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL
114
MEETING
PROXY FORM
115
NOTES
116
CORPORATE INFORMATION
NATURE OF BUSINESS
Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, fourteen eco-tourism lodges and camps on leased land in Northern Botswana and the Caprivi Strip in Namib- ia with a combined capacity of 333 beds under the brands of Desert & Delta Safa- ris, Chobe Game Lodge and Ker & Downey Botswana. Sedia Hotel, a 39-room hotel owned by the group operates in close proximity to central Maun. Safari Air, a wholly owned air charter operator provides air transport services mainly to the group's camps and lodges. North West Air Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned air maintenance operation provides maintenance services to the group's aircrafts as well as third parties. Desert & Delta Safaris (SA) (Proprietary) Limited, another wholly owned subsidiary operating in South Af- rica, provides reservation services to the group.
INCORPORATED AND DOMICILED IN BOTSWANA:
Company number: BW00001487283
Date of incorporation: 31 May 1983
COMPANY SECRETARY:
Itumeleng Dipholo
Unit 4, Lot 11471, Wenela Ward
Maun
TRANSFER SECRETARIES:
DPS Consulting Services Proprietary Limited
Plot 28892, Twin Towers, West Wing,
First Floor, Fairgrounds
Gaborone
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Plot 28892, Twin Towers, West Wing,
First Floor, Fairgrounds
Gaborone
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS:
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Gaborone
BANKERS:
Bank Gaborone Limited
First National Bank of Botswana Limited
First National Bank of Namibia Limited
First Rand Bank Limited - South Africa
