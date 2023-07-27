NATURE OF BUSINESS

Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, fourteen eco-tourism lodges and camps on leased land in Northern Botswana and the Caprivi Strip in Namib- ia with a combined capacity of 333 beds under the brands of Desert & Delta Safa- ris, Chobe Game Lodge and Ker & Downey Botswana. Sedia Hotel, a 39-room hotel owned by the group operates in close proximity to central Maun. Safari Air, a wholly owned air charter operator provides air transport services mainly to the group's camps and lodges. North West Air Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned air maintenance operation provides maintenance services to the group's aircrafts as well as third parties. Desert & Delta Safaris (SA) (Proprietary) Limited, another wholly owned subsidiary operating in South Af- rica, provides reservation services to the group.