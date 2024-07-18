APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kwenantle Otukile to the Board effective from 12 July 2024 subject to the confirmation by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 August 2024.

Ms Otukile is an accomplished legal professional and a corporate governance practitioner who has served extensively in the financial institutions as senior executive and director. She has over 18 years of experience practicing law in various capacities as an attorney and as a corporate lawyer and currently serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the Botswana Public Officers' Pension Fund overseeing its legal and governance affairs and ensuring that the institution creates value for its various shareholders.

Ms Otukile holds a Law Degree (LL.B) from the University of Botswana, a postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management from the University of Derby, United Kingdom, and a certificate in Investment Management from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, amongst other qualifications.

The Board warmly welcomes Ms Otukile.

By Order of the Board

17 July 2024

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)

J.A. Bescoby, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, K.K. Otukile, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse