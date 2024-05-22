CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE"), the Company is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Group for the period to be reported upon next.

Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

The Board would like to announce that the Group's Profit Before Tax for the year ended 29 February 2024 is likely to be between 44 - 54 percent (approximately BWP 60 to 73 million) higher than that reported for the comparative period ended 28 February 2023 which amounted to a profit of BWP 135.6 million.

The Group will be publishing its audited consolidated summarised financial results for the year ended 29 February 2024 on or before 31 May 2024. This will include commentary on the drivers for the improved performance. Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

