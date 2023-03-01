Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Chobe Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHOBE   BW0000000041

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CHOBE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
8.850 BWP   -.--%
04:50aChobe : Closed period announcement
PU
01/31Chobe : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
01/20Chobe : Business update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chobe : CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

03/01/2023 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

"the Company" or "the Group"

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (Registration Number Co. BW00001487283)

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO)

L. Odumetse (Managing Director), J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo

J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

Preparation of results for the year ended 28 February 2023 has started and is expected to continue until 31 May 2023 or thereabouts when the results are expected to be published.

In line with good corporate governance and in compliance with Botswana Stock Exchange rules, the Company declares a closed period from 1 March 2023 to the date when the results for the year ended 28 February 2023 are published.

During this period the Company's directors, management and staff are prohibited from dealing in the Company's shares as it could be implied that they were aware of unpublished price sensitive information. Unpublished price sensitive information is defined as information affecting a company, which if released, is likely to materially affect the company's share price.

The Board of Directors

Chobe Holdings Limited

1 March 2023

Registered office:

Postal address:

Website:

Telephone:

Plot 28892

P O Box 32

www.chobeholdings.co.bw

+ 267 77 000 854

First Floor, West Wing

Kasane

Twin Towers

Botswana

Fairgrounds

Gaborone

Botswana

Gaborone

Disclaimer

Chobe Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 09:48:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:50aChobe : Closed period announcement
PU
01/31Chobe : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
01/20Chobe : Business update
PU
01/19Chobe : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2022Chobe : Business update
PU
2022Chobe : Withdrawal of cautionary
PU
2022Chobe Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2022
CI
2022Chobe : Unaudited abridged results for the six months ended 31 august 2022
PU
2022Chobe : Cautionary announcement
PU
2022Chobe : Renewal of cautionary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
Net income 2022 -42,4 M -3,18 M -3,18 M
Net Debt 2022 45,7 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 792 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chobe Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Moore Gibson Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sirimewan Denawakage Shalin Fernando Group Chief Financial Officer
Myra Tshephonyane Sekgororoane Chairman
Lempheditse Odumetse Operations Director
Barry Derrick Flatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED11.88%59
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.25.10%95 024
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.13.54%52 352
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED3.34%22 814
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.24.40%16 710
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-2.04%9 415